COVID Vaccine Cancers - Major and Minor Causes
My clinic has treated cancer patients for nearly 19 years. Pre-mRNA shot cancers were very different from the fast-growing cancers that people are coming in with in the last few years.
There are four major ways and several minor ways that the mRNA COVID vaccines cause cancer, as I indicate over the following tables.
The 4th column shows either the PMC number, which can be directly entered into your search engine, or an endnote to a link to the referenced study. The 5th and 6th columns show where I discussed and cited them in my book Neither Safe Nor Effective: The Evidence Against the COVID Vaccines
My next article will be the last in this series of tables, in which I show natural treatments that offer the most promise for reversing damaging effects from the mRNA COVID vaccines.
Endnotes referring to column 4 of the above tables
My son. Who hasn't felt well since his second Moderna shot. No cancer history on either side of our families. His doctor did not listen to him for 6 long months. Now? Dying. There are no words to describe my range of emotions. He knows this shot triggered something. Tried all the alternative protocols. And radiation. He will leave behnd his devastated wife and sons, age 14 and 12. And me, his devastated mother. I will never forgive "them".
Thank you so much for all your work to inform us about these dangerous shots.