The Defeat Of COVID

The Defeat Of COVID

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ChocolatePolitics's avatar
ChocolatePolitics
Apr 7

Once again, Colleen is in the front of issues. No longer can Americans think in reactive mode. We cannot trust people who we once thought had our best interests in mind.

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Apr 7

There's a lot of these "protections" out there. Unfortunately, even with those protections, there are often provisions in the fine print that say, "except in cases of emergency" and things like that. That's where these monsters get their "authority" to do whatever they want as long as it's for "the common good." Thanks for putting this together Doctor! :)

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