April 7, 2026, updated May 7, 2026

Disclaimers

None of the following is intended as legal advice. See an attorney in your state for any needed legal guidance. This article is intended only as an update as of today, of legislation and legislative initiatives, pending or in effect for each state regarding medical freedom and / or right to refuse medical treatment or interventions.

The information below is in near constant flux, due to activity in state legislatures. I will attempt to give an annual update of this article each year going forward. By the time you read this, some information may be outdated. Legiscan.com shows the latest status of each legislative bill. Ten states now have active medical freedom legislative initiatives, and those Legiscan links appear below.

None of the following statutes are alleged (by me) to grant rights that already exist, such as the right to bodily autonomy, self-determination, and the inherent human right to be the ultimate arbiter on refusal of unwanted substances in one’s own body. Rather, there are states that recognize these rights more strongly than others, and other states do not yet recognize these self-evident rights. The categories below are not very distinct, as some states have a higher threshold for exceptions for emergency medical care than others, and some states may define “competent adult” differently than others. Therefore, rather than distinct categories, the fifty states are scattered along a spectrum of varying degrees of recognition of medical freedom / bodily autonomy.

For the sake of brevity, most quoted phrases herein are from legal commentary sourced online, rather than from the statutes being summarized.

Now having dispensed with the caveats, let’s look at what is happening in each state regarding medical freedom.

The Best State Medical Freedom Act to Date

First, Idaho has full and complete medical freedom as of 4/4/2025, a year ago! Happy one year anniversary of the strongest state law yet that completely prohibits coercion of unwanted medical procedures on either adults or children.

Idaho HB 472 / SB 1210 bans mandates for medical intervention, including vaccines, by government, schools and employers. The Idaho state law also prohibits mandating masks or other medical procedures for entry to public services, education or employment.

The Best State Medical Freedom Constitution to Date

Wyoming – Wyoming State Constitution, Art. 1 Section 38 – The Wyoming Constitution recognizes that competent adults have the legal right to refuse medical treatments, and that must be honored by healthcare providers.

Pending Medical Freedom Legislation in Spring of 2026, by State – 10 States

For 2026, the following states have medical freedom bills this legislative season, 2026. If you live there, PLEASE call your legislators to urge them to support these bills! Most of the following are still mid-way in their legislative journey. Which means you can possibly still go testify before legislative committees, if you live there. I summarize the Medical Freedom bills currently before state legislatures in 2026, in the following alphabetical list:

Arizona - HB 2248 - No discrimination allowed based on having had or having refused any medical intervention, for employment, education or transportation – passed the full House, Senate committees, and now pending vote by the full Senate - https://legiscan.com/AZ/bill/HB2248/2026

Florida - SB 1756 - prohibited financial incentives to healthcare providers to give vaccines - “Died in messages,” which means a procedural death, for not having been passed before a deadline - https://legiscan.com/FL/bill/S1756/2026

Indiana - SB 174 - No discrimination allowed based on having had or having refused any medical intervention for employment, or commerce - pending Senate Health Committee - https://legiscan.com/IN/bill/SB0174/2026

Iowa - SF 2211 - limitations on requiring medical interventions by businesses, governmental entities, and educational institutions - pending Senate HHS Committee -https://legiscan.com/IA/bill/SF2211/2025

Kansas - SB 522 - No discrimination allowed based on having had or having refused any medical intervention for employment, or commerce - Introduced. https://legiscan.com/KS/bill/SB522/2025

Louisiana - HB 1041 - Prohibits certain entities from prohibiting access based on a person’s medical intervention status - pending Senate Health & Welfare Committee - https://legiscan.com/LA/bill/HB1041/2026

New Hampshire - HB 1671 and HB 1449 and HB 1811 - No discrimination allowed based on having had or having refused any medical intervention for employment, or commerce; Repealing statutory immunization requirements for children - Introduced -https://legiscan.com/NH/bill/HB1811/2026

New York SB - 8723 - No discrimination allowed based on having had or having refused any medical intervention for employment, or commerce - pending Senate Health Committee - https://legiscan.com/NY/bill/S08723/2025

Oklahoma - SB 1656 and SB 1785 - No discrimination allowed based on having had or having refused any medical intervention for employment, or commerce - pending Senate Rules Committee - https://legiscan.com/OK/bill/SB1656/2026 and https://legiscan.com/OK/bill/SB1785/2026

South Carolina – H 4009 – Every person has the right to refuse medical procedures, medical treatments, vaccines and other medical care and to protect those persons from discrimination. This bill also protects healthcare professionals from disciplinary action for voicing concerns about medical mandates or treatments or for advocating for patients’ rights. – pending House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee - https://legiscan.com/SC/bill/H4009/2025

Some other states, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, are considering bills to expand protections for healthcare providers who choose not to participate in care that conflicts with their conscience or beliefs.

More information about this topic of states’ legislative initiatives for medical freedom vs mandates in 2026 is here, at https://nationalhealthfreedom.org/right-to-refuse-top-ten-new-bills-to-promote-health-freedoms That site is current as of January 2026, at this writing in April 2026.

States That Already Protect Medical Freedom / Right to Refuse Medical Intervention – 21 States

Alabama – Patient Bill of Rights (420-5-7-.05) A competent adult in Alabama may refuse any medical treatment or experimental research.

Alaska – Alaska Health Care Decision Act (AS 13.52) – A competent adult in Alaska may refuse any medical treatment.

Arkansas – Medical Ethics and Diversity Act of 2021 (SB 289) Competent adults in Arkansas have the right to accept or refuse any medical treatment.

Georgia – OCGA § 31-9-7 – Patients 18 years or older have the right to refuse medical treatment.

Hawaii – Uniform Health-Care Decision Act (HRS Chapter 327E) - Competent adults have the right to accept or to refuse medical treatment.

Illinois – Medical Patient Rights Act (410 ILCS 50) – Patients have the right to refuse medical treatment.

Kentucky – 908 KAR 3:010 – Mentally competent adults can refuse any medical treatment.

Maryland – Maryland Health Care Decisions Act of 1991 (MHGC § 5-601) – Competent individuals have the right to refuse medical treatment.

Massachusetts - Massachusetts Patient Bill of Rights (MGL c. 111, § 70E) Patients have the right to informed consent and the right to refuse treatment.

Michigan – Social Welfare Act – (MCL 400.66h) – A physician or official cannot force medical or surgical treatment on an individual against their will.

Minnesota – Minnesota Statute 12.39 – Recognizes the right to refuse treatment, testing or vaccinations, even during emergencies.

Mississippi – Mississippi Uniform Health-Care Decisions Act (Mississippi Code § 41-41-201) Competent adults may refuse medical treatment.

Montana – Patient Bill of Rights (MCA 50-5-110) - Affirms the right to accept or refuse treatment.

New Mexico – Uniform Health Care Decisions Act (NMSA § 24-7A-2) - An adult with capacity or an emancipated minor has the right to refuse medical treatment.

North Dakota - North Dakota Century Code (§ 23-06.5-01) Every competent adult may accept or refuse medical treatment.

Oregon – ORS Chapter 127 – A competent patient may accept or refuse any medical procedure.

Rhode Island – Health Care Decisions Act (RI Gen. Laws § 23-4.13-1 et seq) - Mentally competent adults may accept or refuse any medical or surgical treatment.

Utah – Utah Uniform Health Care Decisions Act (Utah Code § 75-2A-101) -Competent adults may refuse medical treatments.

Virginia – Virginia Health Care Decisions Act – (Code of Virginia § 54.1-2981 et seq.) - Competent adults may make their own healthcare decisions, including refusing medical treatments.

West Virginia - West Virginia Health Care Decisions Act – WV Code § 16-30-1 et seq. – Affirms a mentally competent adult’s right to refuse medical treatment.

Wisconsin – Wis. Stat. § 51.61 (1) (g) and (h), Mentally competent adults may accept or refuse any medical treatment.

States That Have Weak Protections or That Do Not Explicitly Recognize the Right to Refuse Medical Interventions or Only in Limited Venues – 17 States

California – California does not really have a statute that explicitly recognizes medical freedom. Some case law has recognized a fundamental constitutional right to privacy and liberty under Cal. Const. Art. 1 § 1, rather than a specific statute. The California Probate Code, §§ 4670-4806 allows adults to direct their own medical care, including the right to refuse treatment, through Advance Health Care Directives.

Colorado – The Patient Bill of Rights and Responsibilities recognizes a patient’s right to refuse any drugs, treatment or procedures, “to the extent permitted by law.”

Connecticut – Patients’ Bill of Rights (CGS § 19A-550) - Adult patients with capacity have the right to accept or refuse any treatment, including life-sustaining systems. However parents’ right to make decision on medical care for their children is limited by law, and can be overridden if deemed medical neglect, CGS §§ 17a-101 through 17a-103.

Delaware – Delaware Uniform Health Care Decisions Act (16 Del. C. § 2503) - Allows adults with decision-making capacity the right to refuse medical or surgical treatment, provided such refusal does not conflict with public health laws.

Maine – The Maine Health Care Decisions Act – (18-C, §5-801 et seq.) - Patients who wish to decline medical treatment do so through advance directives.

Missouri – Missouri Living Will Statute – RSMo 459.010 to 459.055 – Patients who wish to decline medical treatment do so through a living will.

Nebraska – Nebraska Revised Statutes § 20-402 - Patients who wish to decline medical treatment do so through advance directives.

Nevada – Nevada Revised Statutes 449.720 and 441A.530 – Patients, including in institutions and with infectious diseases, may refuse treatment “with exceptions” and “to the extent provided by law.”

New Jersey – New Jersey Advance Directives for Health Care Act (NJSA 26:2H-53) - Patients who wish to decline medical treatment do so through advance directives.

North Carolina – NCGS § 122C-57 – Individuals have the right to informed consent and to refuse treatment and medication, although there are exceptions where a facility may override this.

Ohio – ORC 2133.08 and 2133.12 - Patients who wish to decline medical treatment do so through advance directives.

Pennsylvania – 28 Pa. Code § 103.22 – Patients may refuse medical treatment “to the extent permitted by law.”

South Dakota - Common law protections, mostly for the incapacitated and at end of life. Patients who wish to decline medical treatment do so through a living will.

Tennessee - Common law protections, mostly for those in care homes.

Texas - Texas Administrative Code Title 26, Part 1, Chapter 511.63 – Patients may accept or refuse medical care “to the extent permitted by law.”

Vermont – Bill of Rights for Hospital Patients (18 V.S.A. § 1852 (5)) – Patients have the right to refuse treatment “to the extent permitted by law.”

Washington – WAC 246-320-141 – Hospitals must recognize patients’ rights to refuse treatment.