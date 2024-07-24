People in 110 Countries Were Killed by COVID Vaccines
Landmark Study: Worldwide Rise in All Cause Mortality after COVID Shots. IN 110 COUNTRIES, deaths from all causes spiked upward right after COVID shots. Every inhabited continent was hit hard.
Denis Rancourt, PhD and colleagues Hickey and Linard have just released a 521-page opus on excess all-cause mortality throughout the world, 2020 through 2023. (The reader may be aware that what is termed ”excess mortality” is the difference between observed and expected numbers of deaths in a given country over a year.) The authors examine governments’ reported mortality statistics from 125 countries around the world, which were those with sufficient data to make comparisons.
Below, I break down these countries by continent, showing deaths increased sharply in ALL inhabited continents after the COVID vaccine rollouts.
The researchers’ report may be found here: [1]
https://correlation-canada.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/2024-07-19-Correlation-ACM-World-125-countries-Rancourt-Hickey-Linard.pdf
Rancourt et al show that COVID vaccine rollouts to billions of people around the world increased all-cause mortality. That is to say that the COVID vaccines may have caused the deaths of individuals in several ways primarily, but if one considers the aggregate increase in all-cause mortality, comparing heavily vaccinated with least vaccinated countries, the mortality was far greater in the heavily vaccinated countries after the vaccine rollout when compared to the least vaccinated countries.
Many of these countries had no increase in all-cause mortality whatsoever through the first years of COVID, until right after rollout of the first COVID vaccine dose. This list of those countries is from every major populated continent. Those countries with no increase in all-cause mortality until shortly after the first COVID vaccines include:
Bahamas, Cuba, Finland, French Polynesia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Jamaica, Japan, Malaysia, Monaco, Mongolia, Namibia, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Surinam, Taiwan, Thailand and Uruguay. [2]
Countries that had a large excess all-cause mortality peak after the booster rollout of December 2021 to January 2022 included the following:
Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czechia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Later those same countries had another peak of excess all-cause mortality after the December 2022 to January 2023 rollout of yet another booster, along with Belgium, Canada, Chile, Denmark, France, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Macao, Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States. [3]
Of the 125 countries examined by the authors, “37 countries (30% of countries) have no detectable excess all-cause mortality in 2020” for at least the first nine months of the declared pandemic. Again, this list spans all inhabited continents (only excluding Antarctica). [4] India is a 38th country on this list, but because of its unusual COVID circumstances, is considered separately.
Of the 125 countries examined, there are 110 countries that have sufficient vaccination data and mortality data to determine if there exists a temporal association between the two categories.
The authors found that in all 110 countries there were significant correlations between COVID-19 vaccine rollouts on the one hand and temporally close peaks or increases in excess all-cause mortality on the other hand. [5]
These countries span the entire inhabited world. However, Africa was much less affected than the other inhabited continents, to the extent that I discuss here:
For the Rancourt team’s analysis of 110 countries showing mortality and vaccination data, here I break them down alphabetically by continent / region. ALL of the following 110 countries showed spiking and rising deaths shortly following the deployment of the COVID vaccines.
Africa and the Middle East
Egypt
Iran
Israel
Jordan
Kuwait
Lebanon
Mauritius
Namibia
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Seychelles
South Africa
Tunisia
United Arab Emirates
The Americas and the Caribbean
Argentina
Aruba
Bahamas
Barbados
Belize
Bermuda
Bolivia
Brazil
Canada
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Cuba
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
French Guiana
Guadalupe
Guatemala
Jamaica
Mexico
Nicaragua
Paraguay
Peru
Puerto Rico
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Suriname
U.S.A.
Uruguay
Asia
Azerbaijan
Brunei
Cyprus
Georgia
Hong Kong
Japan
Kazakhstan
Macau
Malaysia
Maldives
Mongolia
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Thiland
Uzbekistan
Europe
Albania
Armenia
Austria
Belgium
Bosnia
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czechia
Denmark
Estonia
Faroe Islands
Finland
France
Germany
Gibraltar
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
North Macedonia
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Oceania
Australia
French Polynesia
New Caledonia
New Zealand
It would be an injustice to the Rancourt team to suggest that their book-size research is entirely about the COVID vaccines, or that it would attribute all excess mortality in recent years to that cause. The authors cover two additional causes of increased all-cause mortality during the COVID years: One is harmful hospital procedures such as excessive and improper use of ventilators and toxic medications such as remdesivir on the one hand, exacerbating respiratory illness to the point of respiratory failure. The other is a phenomenon that Rancourt has examined more than many other COVID era writers about excess mortality during the COVID years, and that has to do with the psychologically debilitating impact of the defeat of one’s assertions of bodily autonomy under crushing authoritarian vaccine mandates, as a potential cause of depletion of immune system resources to defeat any microbes. Psychologists and sociologists could debate that phenomenon, whether it is significant or not, for a long time to come. Rancourt et al’s thorough data compilations and analysis have shown more than adequate data to defend their thesis that “the public health establishment and its agents fundamentally caused all the excess mortality in the COVID period” . . . . ,“ and that “nothing special would have occurred in terms of mortality had a pandemic not been declared and had the declaration not been acted upon.” [6]
Rancourt’s team seems to be on their strongest footing in their reporting of excess mortality in the 125 countries that reported adequate mortality and COVID vaccination data for comparison and analysis. The results are overwhelmingly high for correlation of vaccination uptake with subsequent mass deaths, all over the world. This link has met several of the Bradford Hill criteria for causation – overwhelming correlation with strength of association, consistency, temporal association, biological plausibility.
Rancourt’s team also found positive correlation between number of vaccine doses and excess deaths for each of the countries examined. [7] The graphs in Appendix B, showing raw, excess and cumulative results for each country, show the tightness of this correlation. [8] This satisfies yet another of the Bradford Hill criteria to determine if correlation rises to the threshold of causation: that is dose-dependent effect.
The results that Rancourt’s team reports should be so persuasive as to be irrefutable in ending all use of COVID vaccines.
Denis Rancourt’s summary of his team’s research may be seen here:
