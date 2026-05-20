The Defeat Of COVID

The Defeat Of COVID

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
4h

Mebendazole was identified as a Teratogen 50 years ago by researchers in France.

Mebendazole Metabolites are even More Mutagenic. Read about its Tautomers, Desmotropes and Homosynthons. Maximum Residue Limits in Food.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/mebendazole-metabolites-more-mutagenic

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buddhi
11h

"So in essence, while normal cells are weakened by these drugs’ β-tubulin protein binding mechanism, cancer cells mutate in such a way as to make themselves resistant to the drugs’ effects. This process has the result of leaving normal cells weaker and leaving cancer cells stronger."

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