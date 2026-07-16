When a capital crime all the way down to a small infraction is prosecuted and punished, it is exceedingly important to make sure to accuse the right person. Otherwise, incorrect blaming and punishment could very well end badly in the future for ourselves or people we care about . One could imagine a Kafkaesque dystopia where all are presumed guilty or semi-guilty unless they are well connected. In the west we imagine that dystopia, but in much of the world, without the U.S. Constitution, they don’t have to imagine it, because they have lived it.

When Due Process is lax, then anyone could be a future victim of false accusations, and undeserved power is wielded by a false accuser, sometimes with ill gotten gain.

Even in the U.S., presumed guilt happens far too often. The New York Times reported this week that a court awarded an accuser a 5.6 million award against President Trump, because she alleged sexual abuse by him of a quarter century earlier, although she had admitted that the encounter with Trump “was not sexual,” and although she could not remember the date or the exact place or what she was wearing at the time of the alleged assault. And there were no witnesses. So Trump could not prove his whereabouts at the time, because there was no specific date alleged.

The presumption of innocence inherent in the constitutional guarantee of Due Process is the bulwark that should require adequate evidence before conviction and punishment. It is so important that the Founding Fathers wrote it twice, once in the 5th Amendment and again in the 14th Amendment.

“A person shall not be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.”

The pre-evidentiary hearing in the Charlie Kirk assassination was held last week. Tyler Robinson is the accused shooter causing the death of the charismatic cultural icon and possible (now impossible) future U.S. President Charlie Kirk. Robinson has been in custody since the September 10, 2025 public assassination of Charlie Kirk at the Utah Valley University.

Many cell phones captured this event, including the moment of impact at Charlie Kirk’s neck. Kirk’s organization security team captured the event in video. The public has seen much of the former footage on social media, but not the latter footage. Clips of videos from the courtroom testimony in last week’s hearing are now circulating online.

But is the correct suspect being charged?

We learned that the prosecution offered no video or photo footage of anyone with the facial features of suspect Tyler Robinson in the hearing on the day of the assassination. Nor is there footage of any rooftop shooter taking a shot. This journalist in the courtroom confirms this.

There is blurry footage of an adult human moving across a roof. It is not clear if that person is carrying a firearm. There is footage of a young man descending a staircase without a firearm, with short dark hair wearing a hat and sunglasses , but he is always turned away from the cameras. To the extent that we see any of his features, they differ from Tyler Robinson’s mugshot. Questions are circulating about his height, his clothing, his build and his car.

The car shows the young man on the staircase then entering and driving away in a dual exhaust car, but Tyler Robinson has a single exhaust car.

And there are surprising ballistics issues from ATF expert testimony, as listed below.

Why has the sleeve-press guy been ignored by law enforcement?

There is, however, cell phone footage from multiple angles - not seen in court - with clear facial features of a man standing in front of Charlie Kirk several feet away, with no one in-between, grinning and pressing something at his sleeve at the exact moment of impact at Charlie Kirk.

The man continues grinning before, during and after the impact, and he does not flinch. After the impact, he jumps over the short barrier and leans over Charlie Kirk’s fallen body. And he is still grinning.

I know nothing about this man, except that he was there to “work” with the Turning Point security for that one day event only. Because of his odd action at his sleeve, at the exact moment of impact to Charlie Kirk, as shown in the video clips below, I call him Sleeve-press guy. Here, Charlie Kirk’s right arm is shown flinging upward at moment of impact, as sleeve-press guy presses something at or in his sleeve. Some people think that his shirt bulges strangely at his left scapula. Videos of this are shown in the tables below.

In the following table, I compare evidence related to Robinson and Sleeve-press guy, from both court testimony and 9/10/25 cell phone footage that is now in the public domain, regarding each. I have no knowledge or training in criminal forensics, ballistics, exploding microphones or any related topic. Although I do have quite a bit of experience with the study of medical forensics.

Let’s only examine the events during the Charlie Kirk appearance on September 10, 2025 at Utah Valley University, and the testimony at the pre-evidentiary hearing regarding the events of that time and place. I leave it to others to discuss these topics further, and information related to the assassination from other times and places.

EVENTS OF SEPT 10, 2025, UTAH VALLEY UNIVERSITY CAMPUS

Now let’s look at the devices that may have been used to assassinate Charlie Kirk:

Now let’s consider testimony and evidence regarding ballistics,

and then regarding the roommate Lance Twiggs:

Is there a conspiracy?

For the record, I do not subscribe to the idea that a country halfway around the world must be to blame for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, simply because the Tyler Robinson accusation looks implausible. And I have seen no credible information about that; perhaps others have, but not me.

Let’s just focus for now on the locations and actions of two men with respect to the Charlie Kirk event of 9/10/25, in the vicinity of Charlie Kirk, including at the moment of impact.

If anyone decides to pursue or draw larger connections to other involved parties after that, I leave that to others to pursue.



