The Defeat Of COVID

The Defeat Of COVID

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Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
Jul 16

YES to all of this! I've written about the sleeve-press guy. And the hand-gesture guys. And the ten thousand other things in this case that did not add up from day one and then continued to NOT ADD UP even more. It's baffling to me that so many people are so quick to swallow the BS story. I debate them daily on my own substack!

"But he confessed!" People make false confessions all the time--especially when they've been controlled/conditioned to do it. Can't understand that? So be it! Hopefully you can't understand MURDERING ANOTHER PERSON either, but people do it every day.

Like you, I'm not claiming Israel is involved. I'm not saying Tyler Robinson wasn't present or never pulled a trigger or doesn't *think* he killed Charlie Kirk. My take is simply that this is not a "lone wolf" situation. Far from it. It was a professional hit, period. Who fired the deadly shot and how many people were involved and who knows and is covering it up is anyone's guess. But it wasn't one disgruntled kid with a furry fetish.

Here's my latest snarky piece on this (with links to another half dozen or so earlier posts): https://jennasside.rocks/p/charlie-kirks-killerfaces-trial

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Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
Jul 16

Saint Paul's Letter to the Ephesians

Chaper 6:, verses 11-20, https://drbo.org/chapter/56006.htm

11 Put you on the armour of God, that you may be able to stand against the deceits of the devil. 12 For our wrestling is not against flesh and blood; but against principalities and powers, against the rulers of the world of this darkness, against the spirits of wickedness in the high places. 13 Therefore take unto you the armour of God, that you may be able to resist in the evil day, and to stand in all things perfect. 14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of justice, 15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace:

[12] "In the high places": or heavenly places. That is to say, in the air, the lowest of the celestial regions; in which God permits these wicked spirits or fallen angels to wander.

16 In all things taking the shield of faith, wherewith you may be able to extinguish all the fiery darts of the most wicked one. 17 And take unto you the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit (which is the word of God). 18 By all prayer and supplication praying at all times in the spirit; and in the same watching with all instance and supplication for all the saints: 19 And for me, that speech may be given me, that I may open my mouth with confidence, to make known the mystery of the gospel. 20 For which I am an ambassador in a chain, so that therein I may be bold to speak according as I ought.

11 Put you on the armour of God, that you may be able to stand against the deceits of the devil. 12 For our wrestling is not against flesh and blood; but against principalities and powers, against the rulers of the world of this darkness, against the spirits of wickedness in the high places. 13 Therefore take unto you the armour of God, that you may be able to resist in the evil day, and to stand in all things perfect. 14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of justice, 15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace:

[12] "In the high places": or heavenly places. That is to say, in the air, the lowest of the celestial regions; in which God permits these wicked spirits or fallen angels to wander.

16 In all things taking the shield of faith, wherewith you may be able to extinguish all the fiery darts of the most wicked one. 17 And take unto you the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit (which is the word of God). 18 By all prayer and supplication praying at all times in the spirit; and in the same watching with all instance and supplication for all the saints: 19 And for me, that speech may be given me, that I may open my mouth with confidence, to make known the mystery of the gospel. 20 For which I am an ambassador in a chain, so that therein I may be bold to speak according as I ought.

11 Put you on the armour of God, that you may be able to stand against the deceits of the devil. 12 For our wrestling is not against flesh and blood; but against principalities and powers, against the rulers of the world of this darkness, against the spirits of wickedness in the high places. 13 Therefore take unto you the armour of God, that you may be able to resist in the evil day, and to stand in all things perfect. 14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of justice, 15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace:

[12] "In the high places": or heavenly places. That is to say, in the air, the lowest of the celestial regions; in which God permits these wicked spirits or fallen angels to wander.

16 In all things taking the shield of faith, wherewith you may be able to extinguish all the fiery darts of the most wicked one. 17 And take unto you the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit (which is the word of God). 18 By all prayer and supplication praying at all times in the spirit; and in the same watching with all instance and supplication for all the saints: 19 And for me, that speech may be given me, that I may open my mouth with confidence, to make known the mystery of the gospel. 20 For which I am an ambassador in a chain, so that therein I may be bold to speak according as I ought.

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