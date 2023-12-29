The Defeat Of COVID
STATIN DRUGS laid the groundwork for COVID
The best-selling class of drugs of all time took cholesterol to dangerously low levels, which deprived the immune system of its most essential molecule…
22 hrs ago
Dr. Colleen Huber
February 2024
A novel theory on breast cancer and exercise
What if there were an exercise that could reduce the risk of most breast cancers? A theory not yet in the medical literature
Feb 16
Dr. Colleen Huber
January 2024
The Vaccine Religion and its Effect on Medical Research
900% increase in vertigo after the Pfizer shot must be discussed only quietly by those walking in the hallowed shrines of the vaccine religion, if…
Jan 26
Dr. Colleen Huber
Politicians begin to push back against the COVID shots
You don’t have to be Republican to appreciate this crucial inflection point in the resistance against the COVID vaccine disaster, and associated…
Jan 19
Dr. Colleen Huber
COVID Shots and Heart Injuries: Nutrient Strategies - IPAK-EDU Webinar
IPAK-EDU Director's Science Webinar - 1/8
Published on Popular Rationalism
Jan 7
NZ Fudged the Data on How the Kidneys Fare After the COVID Vaccines
The New Zealand govt chopped nearly in half the number of reported kidney injuries, post-mRNA vaccine, from Jan to Aug 2023. Here also are 50 different…
Jan 2
Dr. Colleen Huber
December 2023
Root Canal Fillings and Their Effects
Three women at our clinic, each in their thirties, recently had interesting experiences with root canal filled teeth.
Dec 29, 2023
Dr. Colleen Huber
Cancer Pathways From the COVID Vaccines
In the pre-COVID era there were 7 major ways in which cancer established itself. Since the mRNA COVID vaccines, there are about 7 additional ways that…
Dec 23, 2023
Dr. Colleen Huber
Autoimmune Diseases in mRNA-Vaccinated People
“Frameshift” mutation is a disastrous consequence of the mRNA COVID vaccines. The wild card proteins that result are provoking new autoimmune disease…
Dec 12, 2023
Dr. Colleen Huber
November 2023
Your Insurance Premiums (Not) At Work
Now that it’s open enrollment season, consider health shares instead of regular health insurance, to include coverage of natural health choices.
Nov 10, 2023
Dr. Colleen Huber
Abortion for the Infertile?
Elections just turned on a fictional premise.
Nov 8, 2023
Dr. Colleen Huber
Street Meds for Cancer? Repairing the Liver After Fenbendazole
Cancer patients have come into our clinic after trying fenbendazole to shrink tumors, with disappointment that it had not worked and upheaval in their…
Nov 7, 2023
Dr. Colleen Huber
